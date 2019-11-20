|
WADSWORTH -- Marvin Ford, loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away Nov. 15, 2019. He was born Dec. 22, 1926, to Imus and Kathryn. The youngest of six, his brothers preceded him in death, Byron (Mary), George (Helen), Bruce (Margaret), Eugene and Wilbur (June). All of Dad's brothers served in WWII. Radio & newspaper were vitally important to Dad until his brothers came home! Dad then served in the Korean War. Dad worked in the grocery business for 40 years, enjoying lasting friendships and sales-earned vacations. Taking Mom on a surprise trip was special. Dad was always there for his kid's and grandkid's functions: football/baseball games, choir concerts, marching band competitions, school musicals. This was a true joy for Mom and Dad. Dad's great love of music was ever-present in his life: the classical music station on the car radio, tickling the ivories and singing barbershop with his brothers. A family reunion was not complete until the brothers sang. As the quartet dwindled, our tears increased, thinking of the missing voice, and then voices. Now they are all together harmonizing in heaven! Dad leaves behind his devoted wife, Rose of 68 years; his three loving children, Paul (Anne), Beth (Scott) and Robin; his loving grandchildren - Nathan, Sarah (Noah), Renee, Zachary, Steven, Adam, Brad, and Jenna, his great-grandchildren - Alex and Aurora. To know Dad was to know a humble, friendly, warm person. He loved his family dearly. He has missed his brothers and parents, so being together will be joyous. His love of keeping a beautiful lawn and, yes, one more flower bed!, will always be remembered. His laughter was easy, his family devotion obvious. Taking care of Mom was priority. Dad loved deeply, and was well-loved. He is forever with us. The family would like to thank Hospice of the Western Reserve for their devotion to Dad. Funeral service will be conducted 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, 2019 at Trinity United Church of Christ, 743 High St., Wadsworth, Ohio. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. HilliardRospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 20, 2019