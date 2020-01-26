|
Marv Gardner, age 81, was born on March 23, 1938 in Akron, OH to Leo and Leah Gardner, and passed away on January 20, 2020. Graduated from Hower High School in 1957 and attended Kent State University, Marv was a successful entrepreneur with ownership interests including Precision Siding, Design Carpet Warehouse, and Gardner Homes. He enjoyed spending time outdoors through hiking and bicycling, and dining with friends. He is survived by brother, Gerald "Jerry" Gardner; his sons, William "Billy" Gardner and Glen Gardner; nephew, Jeff Gardner; niece, Denise Johnson. He was preceded in death by his former wife, Peggy Gardner. A Remembrance Dinner is tentatively scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on March 23. 2020 at Beau's Grille in the Akron/Fairlawn Hilton, 3180 W. Market St., Fairlawn, OH 44333. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marv's memory to Summit County Humane Society, 7996 Darrow Rd. Twinsburg, OH 44087. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 26, 2020