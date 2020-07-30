Marvin L. Porter, 73, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was born October 9, 1946 in Morgantown, West Virginia to Glenn and Gertrude (McMillen) Porter. Marvin married Lynette (Machnauer) on August 14, 1971. She preceded him in death on November 18, 2015. He was a member of Bowling Green Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed golfing and watching baseball, especially the Little League World Series. He always had a joke to tell and loved to make people laugh. During his retirement, Marvin's greatest joy in life was spending time with his grandchildren. Marvin is survived by his daughter, Dr. Megan Porter, her husband, Mark Denny, and his two grandchildren, Nick and Kate Denny, of Bowling Green, Ohio. He is also survived by his sister, Joyce (Scott) Edwards of Bluffton, Ohio. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bowling Green Church of the Nazarene, located at 1855 Gorrill Road, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Rev. Joel Nichols and Rev. Joseph Frank will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given in Marvin's honor to the Bowling Green Church of the Nazarene, Wood County Hospital Foundation, or Norton Community Church of the Nazarene (1177 Norton Ave., Norton, OH 44203). Funeral services have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster Street. To leave an online condolence or share a fond memory with the Porter family, please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com
.