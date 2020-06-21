Dr. Marvin M Moore, 87, passed away June 11, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 3, 1933 in Detroit, MI and maintained a great love for the city and the Detroit Tigers baseball team. He continued to listen to WJR radio broadcast out of Detroit and summer night sounds included the baseball games on the radio. Coming from a blue collar family, Dad's secondary education was funded by scholarships earned through hard work and outstanding academic achievement. While attending Wayne State University he met and married his wife of 66 years Beverly (Herman) whom he loved until his last breath. He graduated from Wayne State in June 1955 with an A.B. (with distinction). He then attended Duke University School of Law where he received a J.D. in June 1957, L.L.M. in June 1960, and a J.S.D. in June 1968. The majority of his career was spent as a Law Professor at the University of Akron School of Law where he taught from 1960 until 1997. He enjoyed teaching and interacting with his students and colleagues. He was a popular professor known for his love of trivia. During that time he continued to perform research that led to 30 law review publications. He volunteered as legal counsel to Planned Parenthood of Summit County, Tri-County Planning Commission, and Akron Chapter of Parents without Partners. Despite his accomplishments he was a very humble man. He loved music and played the piano with "Boogie Woogie Swanee River" being a family favorite. He greatly enjoyed attending plays and movies with his family. He was a voracious reader and frequently had a pile of books that he was reading all at the same time. He loved his home which he and Bev built, and the property it occupies. He was happiest when home and surrounded by his surviving family which include wife, Beverly, daughters, Diana (Mike) Neff, Melanie (Mark) Foertch, and Shaunna Moore. He loved and believed in all his girls and let them know it. He had a wonderful sense of humor which will live on through his family. He had a heart for various animal and environmental charities with Ironwood Pig Sanctuary at P.O. Box 35490, Tucson, AZ 85740-5490 being one of his special favorites. Any desire to donate to this or any charity of your choosing would be appreciated. There will be a private memorial service at a later date. My Dad was known for saying "Gotta Go Bev" whenever they were away from his beloved home too long. So now he has gone home for good. Rest in Peace Dad.