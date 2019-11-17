|
, 90, fell asleep in death on November 12, 2019. He was born in Akron on September 12, 1929 where he resided as a life long resident. He retired from McKesson Corporation in Canton. Marvin was preceded in death by his wife, Ninnive. They both enjoyed volunteering in their Christian ministry as Jehovah's Witnesses. Marvin will be remembered for his wonderful smile and endless knowledge of the Akron area. He would always say, "we live in the best location in the nation. Really! We do!" and then smile contently. He will be truly missed. Special thank you to all the staff and caregivers at Pebble Creek Healthcare Center for their contribution to Marvin's physical and emotional well-being during his last days. Friends and family may call from 5:30 - 7:00 on Wednesday, November 20th at Dunn-Quigley Funeral Home, (811 Grant St, Akron). Please visit Marvin's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 17, 2019