On Wednesday, November 19, 2020, Marvin "Marv" Wolfson, loving husband, father of two children, grandfather to six, and great-grandfather to two, passed away at age 91. Marv was born on December 27, 1928, in Pittsburgh, PA, to Henry and Marion (Goldstein) Wolfson. He was a graduate of Shaker Heights High School and owner of Marv's Children's Shoes in Kent, Ravenna and Stow, OH. On January 14, 1951, he married Barbara (Friedland) Wolfson. They raised two children, Michael and Abby. Marv had a passion for friends, family and dogs. He loved nothing more than catching up with his lifelong friends by phone or text and watching his Cleveland Browns. In his later years, he greatly missed walking his dog with a pocketful of treats for the neighborhood dogs. He maintained many friendships from the customers he served at his children's shoe store which was open for forty years. Shortly after closing his shoe store, he went shopping with his beloved wife, Barbara, and came home with a new job at Macy's Department Store in Cuyahoga Falls. He loved meeting and talking to all the people there and was asked to represent his co-workers on the board of their credit union. He thoroughly enjoyed all of the people he volunteered with and his tenure as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Equitable Federal Credit Union. He and Barbara spent twenty years volunteering for the Ronald McDonald House of Akron, where he set up a fund for patients' families for incidental expenses called the "Barbara Fund". He was known for his kind and compassionate spirit. Marv was preceded in death by his father, Henry, and his mother, Marion. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his two children, Michael and Abby (m. Richard Sorota); his grandchildren, Megan (m. Daniel Martin), Matthew, and Mark Wolfson and Benjamin, Addi and Zoe Sorota; his great grandchildren, Dash and Emmy Lou Martin; and countless found family members. A graveside funeral service will be held for family only (due to Covid) on Sunday, November 22nd, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery at 11 o'clock a.m. Donations may be sent to The Ronald McDonald House of Akron (The Barbara Fund), The Summit County Humane Society, or Jewish Family Services of Akron.







