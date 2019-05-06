Mary A. Gmerek (Monie)



Mary A. Gmerek (Monie), age 91, of Uniontown, Ohio, passed away on May 3, 2019.



She was born on August 27, 1927 to Eleanor and Michael Sandoli, the seventh of eight children.



Mary was a life long member of Annunciation Church. As a girl, she attended Barber School and East High School through grade ten. Thereafter she went to work at O'Neil's Department Store to help her struggling family. She became on of the beautiful O'Neil's pin up girls from the 1940's



On August 2, 1947, she married William Gmerek, the love of her life for 68 years. She was totally devoted to home, family and her Catholic faith. Her delicious baked goods were welcome treats for all. Family parties were not complete without cookies from Monie's kitchen.



Upon moving to Uniontown, she was instrumental in petitioning the PUCO for low cost phone calls into Akron for those who had North Canton phone numbers.



Mary was preceded in death by husband, William Gmerek; daughter, Annette Kulyk; sisters, Jeannie Strongoli, Rose Isabella, Felice Angelich and Llesi Napoli; brothers, Frank and Nick Sandoli. She is survived by daughter, Yvonne Gmerek; son-in-law, Walter Kulyk; grandson, Alex Kulyk; granddaughter, Beth Izzo (Tim); great grandsons, Tyler and Dylan Izzo; sister, Helen Janicek; sisters-in-law, Joanie Brubach (Dave), Marci Bisesi (Sam) and Pat Gmerek; brothers-in-law, Bernie Gmerek (Karen) and Glenn Stoltz; many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Hummel Funeral Home, 500 E. Exchange St., Akron. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, 10 a.m., at Visitation of Mary Parish, 55 Broad St., Akron. Fr. Dismas Byarugaba officiating. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Visitation of Mary Parish Soup Kitchen. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary