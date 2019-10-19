|
|
Mary A. Harris, 79, loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at Select Speciality Hospital in Akron. She was born March 31, 1940 in Burnsville, West Virginia, daughter of the late Oda and Grace Crawford Carpenter. In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her infant sister, Geraldine Carpenter and brother, Darrell Carpenter. Mary's memory will forever be cherished by those who survive; her husband of 61 years, Robert Harris; daughter, Tracey (Jim) Campbell; son, Mike (Joy) Harris; and grandchildren, John, Juliette, Jeremiah, Sarah, Donald, Matthew, and Robert. Mary's love for her family was an unbreakable bond and comfort in a world of uncertainty. She was the rock that stayed steady, the guiding compass, and a source of inspiration. She was an active member of her church in many, many capacities. She enjoyed camping, genealogy, photography, and gardening. The outdoors brought a sense of peace and comfort, as she enjoyed the beauty that surrounded her, along with her cats. To Mary, there was no greater gift than the love of her grandchildren. Family and friends are welcome for visitation, Monday, October 21, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of service, beginning at noon, Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, Uniontown. Pastors Jerry Killian and Ann Fisher officiating. Interment will take place, Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at noon, Hillside Memorial Park, Akron. Memorial Contributions may be made in Mary's name to Clearview United Methodist Church, 1733 Massillon Road, Akron, Ohio 44312. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, or condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 19, 2019