) WADSWORTH -- Mary A. McConnell, age 89, of Wadsworth, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Akron City Hospital, following a period of declining health. Mary was born on April 2, 1931, in Muncie, Indiana. She married Glenn B. McConnell on October 13th, 1950, in Muncie. They were married on Friday the 13th even though Mary was very superstitious. She graduated from Muncie (IN) Central High School. Over the years she worked taking inventory at stores and pharmacies, customer service for a medical supply company, and teaching pre-school at a local church. She was a volunteer for many years at the PGA tournament at Firestone Country Club which she thoroughly enjoyed. She got to meet many golfers, of which Chi Chi Rodriguez was her favorite. Mary enjoyed playing BINGO, working on puzzles, reading, sewing clothes for her daughters when they were young, designing and making hats, and of course the game show network. She looked forward to getting her hair done on Saturdays and then going to lunch, which often times included a margarita. She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn B. McConnell on October 11th, 2012. They were married for almost 62 years. Surviving are her two loving daughters, Cathy (Vince) Bowman and Jayne (Tim) Buchanan; son, Glenn (Sherry) McConnell II; 4 grandchildren, Vince, Chris, Gerrad, and Gregg; 2 great grandchildren; and her special dog, Lucky. She was a wonderful wife, mom, and grandma. She had a memory like no other even to the end. She will be greatly missed. We are grateful for her love. Per her request there will be no calling hours or funeral services. Private graveside services will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wadsworth. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, P. O. Box 300, Wadsworth, OH, 44281. Auble-Gillman Funeral Home in Rittman is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolence may be made at the funeral home's web site at www.gillmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 8, 2020