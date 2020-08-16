Our dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Mary A. Stupi, 91, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2020. She was born and raised in Windber, PA, along with her 5 brothers, by her parents, Thomas and Anna Adamik, all of whom predeceased her. Mary moved to Ohio with her predeceased husband of 49 1/2 years, Benjamin, to Cuyahoga Falls and subsequently to Stow. Mary and Ben relished their leisure time at polka dances, cruises, and vacations. Mary especially enjoyed her bingo while a resident of the Silver Lake Towers. Mary was a hard-working, devoted wife and mother to her 7 children, whom she encouraged to do well along life's journey. She was a previous member of Immaculate Heart of Mary and Holy Family Catholic Churches, and a current member of St Eugene's Catholic Church. Mary leaves her legacy and memory to be cherished by her children, Benjamin Jr. (Linda), Edward, Thomas (Claudia), Deborah (Steven Okey), Barbara Noahr, Robert (Andrea), and Ronald (Tracy); 11 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 3 sisters-in-law, and numerous nieces and nephews. She loved all of them dearly. Mary wished to thank the staff of the Akron General Wound Care Center for the compassionate care she received there. A Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Eugene's and she was interred with her husband at Stow Cemetery. The family would like to thank all of our friends and family for their kind expressions of sympathy. We loved Mom and thank both parents for their love, sacrifice and guidance. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)