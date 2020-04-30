|
Mary A. Wilson, 96, went home to be with her Lord on April 27, 2020. She was born September 30, 1923 in Akron to Luther and Claudie Thrasher. She worked as an executive secretary for Bellows Valvair and was a member of Calvary Bible Church. She enjoyed painting, sewing, and being with her family. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 10 years, Robert E. Wilson; first husband of 22 years, Richard D. Croasmun; brother, James "Jubbie" Thrasher; sisters, Marie Senn and Joyce Cable; step-daughter, Gail Smith; and son-in-law, Al Cleaver. She is survived by her son, Dick (Jan) Croasmun; daughter, Nancy Jo Cleaver; step-son, Bob (Isla) Wilson; grandchildren: Troy (Shelia) Croasmun, Brian (Dawn) Croasmun, Laura (Mike) Wickersham, and Elizabeth (Tim) Eisenbraun; and great-grandchildren: Caitlyn, Collin, Lauren, Lukas, Kayleigh, and Joe. Private family services will take place at the convenience of the family. Interment at Lockwood Cemetery. In lieu of gathering with the family, you are invited to send cards and letters to Mary's family by way of the funeral home; share videos, photos, memories and other condolences on the funeral home's website in memory of Mary. 330-644-0024 Bacher-Portage Lakes
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 30, 2020