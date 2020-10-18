1/1
Mary Adelaide Campanale
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
) TOGETHER AGAIN Mary Adelaide Campanale passed away on October 5, 2020 at the age of 96 at home surrounded by her family and stepped into God's presence and into the loving and waiting arms of her parents, husband Philip and seven siblings all whom she dearly missed and asked for often. A private funeral visitation, Mass of Christian Burial and internment has already taken place due to COVID 19 concerns. You are invited to view Mary's full obituary, offer condolences, share memories and view her tribute wall with picture video and mass video at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home, "hbm-fh.com" .




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home
936 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-4251
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 18, 2020
Offering Our deepest sympathy during this difficult time.
Hennessy Bagnoli Funeral Home Inc.
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved