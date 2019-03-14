Mary Agnes Factor



Mary Agnes Factor, 100, passed away on March 13, 2019.



She was born in Akron on January 11, 1919 to the late Samuel Plazo and Josephine Connolly Plazo. A member of St. Paul's Catholic Parish for 97 years, she attended Annunciation Grade School for Grades 1-3 before graduating from St. Paul's Grade School and then Garfield High School, Class of '37.



Mary Agnes worked as a secretary for East Ohio Gas before spending seven years as secretary for the Navy office in downtown Akron. She later worked 11 years as a medical transcriptionist at Akron City Hospital. She was also a professional singer with her own radio show "Stump Mary" on WJW. She sang with the groups, Musical Maidens, and the Akron Co-Eds, as well as briefly with the Tommy Dorsey Band during World War II.



In 1955 she made her Profession in the Third Order Secular of Mt. Carmel. Mary Agnes was very active in St. Paul's Ladies Guild and the St. Girard Study Club and Prayer Group.



Her husband of 67 years, Bernard G. Factor Jr., passed away in 2014. Her siblings, Catherine Hager, Rita Green, Sam and Paul Plazo, also preceded her in death.



Her survivors include daughters, Maureen (Dick) Cannon, Rosemary (Don) Tarosky, and



Margaret Factor; sons, Bernard III (Kathleen),



Michael (Sue), Richard (Lori), Edward



(Marianne), William (Pam), Robert (Becky), and Gerry (wife Becky - deceased); brother,



Thomas Plazo; sister, Eileen Jackson; 25 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.



Calling hours will be on Saturday from 9 - 10:30 a.m. at ST. PAUL'S CATHOLIC CHURCH (1580 Brown St.) where Fr. Matthew Pfeiffer will officiate at a Mass of Christian Burial at 11. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery will follow.



Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul's Parish.



Please visit Mary Agnes' Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.



A special thanks to Summa Care and Visiting Angels for taking care of Mom.



"Mother, Thank you dear mother, for teaching me to love the Lord, my God, with all my heart, soul, mind and strength." Deut. 6:4 Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary