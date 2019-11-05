|
) Mary Alberta Rogers, our beautiful mother passed away November 2, 2019 with her daughters by her side. Mary was born November 3, 1925, in Morgantown, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Ada Stiles and Paul Styles. Mary was married to her beloved husband Kenneth for 63 years. Mary loved her children deeply, was a great mother and wonderful nanny to all her grandchildren and deeply loved by everyone that was lucky enough to know her. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Mom's greatest wish was to be with dad in Heaven. Rest in peace mom. Preceded in death by husband, Kenneth; sons-in-law, David Adams and James Guest; sister, Virginia and brothers, Willis, Wayne and Warren. Mary is survived by her daughters, Gloria Guest, Linda Adams and Sherry Beamer; grandchildren: Charles (Gina) Beamer, Kenneth (Meg) Guest, Marcy Gregory, Aaron (Shelly) Beamer, Lisa (Todd) Caskey, Matthew (Robin) Adams, 13 great-grandchildren and five great great-grandchildren. She is also survived by cherished nieces and nephews of the Warsewich family and her special dog, Pepper. Mary lived in Morgantown, West Virginia, for many years and with her husband, Kenny, supported the "West Virginia Mountaineers". She loved "Take me home country road, to the place where I belong". You will be deeply missed, mom. Friends may call from 11 to 1 on Wednesday, November 6, at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd. Akron, OH 44305. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Mary will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery beside her husband Kenneth.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 5, 2019