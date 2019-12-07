|
Oct. 4, 1946 Dec. 4, 2019 Mary went home to be with the Lord on December 4, 2019. Mary was born and raised in the Akron area where she continued to live her entire life. She was known for her work ethic, working at O'Neil's for 21 years and retiring from the United States Post Office after 23 years. Mary loved her family and friends and had a passion for making crafts. She was preceded in death by her mother, Madeline (Nettles); father, Ralph and brother, Edwin. She is survived by her lifelong friend, Connie Keesee; nieces, Lori (Yoho), Diane (Zorger) and Kimberly (Boling) and nephews, James and Patrick. Calling hours will be held at Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Rd., Stow 44224 on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 1 to 3 PM. Mass of the Christian Burial Monday, December 9 at 10 AM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1905 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls 44223, Fr. James Singler celebrant. Burial Holy Cross. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the or . (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 7, 2019