) Mary Alice Carruthers (Manning) passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Feb. 8, 2020. Mom was born Feb. 25, 1941 to Fred and Margaret Manning. She got her love for cooking from her Hungarian mother and her love of beer from her Irish father. Mom lived her entire life in Akron. She attended St. Mary's, graduating in 1959. After 12 years working for the City of Akron in the Clerk of Courts and the Prosecutors Office, she spent the next 18 years working for the Summit County Prosecutor's Office in Child Support where she retired in 1999. Mom was also a member of the FOP Retirees Auxillary. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Kathy (Akron), Tim, Fred (Linda); grandkids, Jenny, Amber, Brandon, Nicole and Elise; great-grandkids, Olivia, Nicolas and Brielle, all of Houston. Mom also had a second family she loved as her own, Ron and Becky Owen, and their kids and grandkid, Josh, Taylor, Summer, Dustin and Quinn. Becky you will always be her younger daughter. A special Thank You to Summa Hospice especially everyone on 3E, and Dr. Carmichael and Staff. Services will be 12 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Ciriello and Carr, 810 Portage Tr., Cuyahoga Falls, where friends may call 11 to 12 p.m.; please dress casually. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to Summa at Home, 1077 Gorge Blvd, Akron 44310.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 5, 2020