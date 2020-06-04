Mary Alice Chaplin
Mary Alice Chaplin passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, May 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Percil G. and Alice E. Jones and husband, Thomas Chaplin. She is survived by son, Kevin Chaplin (Christie, fiance'); daughters, Elizabeth Owens and Leslie (Glenn) Brown; grandsons, Rickey Owens, Thomas (Synovia Sharpe) Williams, Travis Williams; granddaughter, Lisa; great grandchildren, Jaydan, Dorian, Parker and Chaplyn; sister, Pamela Jones; nieces and her very devoted, special friend and neighbor, Betty Dubose. Services will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church, 940 McKinley Ave., Akron, OH 44306, Pastor Lorenzo Glenn, Eulogist and Officiant. Interment at Greenlawn Cemetery. Friends may visit at the church from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
4
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Macedonia Baptist Church
JUN
4
Service
12:00 PM
Macedonia Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
June 4, 2020
