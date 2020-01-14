Home

Mary Alice Conti, 71, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. Mary was born in Akron, OH, to the late Roy and Bonnie (Schwyhart) Yeich, raised in Suffield Twp. and lived in the Akron area since 1974. She attended the Chapel in Akron and worked for O'Neil Co. for over 20 years. She loved camping, traveling, Cleveland sports teams and playing board games with her family using "house rules". Mary is survived by her, husband of 45 years, Edward Conti; son, Kevin Conti; grandson, Connor (and his mother Jenny) Brewe; sister, Sharon (Robert) Carr; brothers, Mark (Tootie) and Clay (Debbie) Yeich; brother-in-law, Jim (Mary) Conti; uncle, Larrie (Marie) Yeich; and many other loving family and friends. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, 12:00 pm at Hennessy-Bagnoli-Moore Funeral Home, 936 North Main Street, Akron, OH 44310 (corner of N. Main St. and Mildred Ave.). Visitation will be Wednesday from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the Funeral Home. You are invited to hbm-fh.com to view Mary's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Village of St. Edwards.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 14, 2020
