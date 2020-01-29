|
DOYLESTOWN -- Mary Alice Hollis, age 87, passed into spirit on January 22, 2020. Born on April 1, 1932 in Wadsworth, OH to the late Kenneth J. and Dorothy (Harter) Welday, she had been a resident of Doylestown since 1955. Mary Alice and her husband Ron owned and operated the Hollis Agency in Doylestown for more than 40 years. She was active in the Doylestown Methodist Church and enjoyed supporting the community through its outreach programs. She especially loved her family, gardening, theater, ocean and desert landscapes, and the endless variety of color to be found in nature. She was an avid reader and volunteered as a reading tutor for elementary school kids. Mary Alice was preceded in spirit by her husband, Ronald L. Hollis; grandson, Matthew Hollis; and sister, Karen Powers. She is survived by her son, Craig (Carolyn) Hollis of Doylestown; daughter, Cheryl Hollis of West Linn, OR; grandchildren, Jessica Hollis of Akron, Nicholas Hollis of Lakewood, Sara (Kye) Longfellow of Doylestown and Chloe Hillard of Richmond, VA; two great-grandchildren, Everly Longfellow and Aria Longfellow of Doylestown; sister, Judith Dubey of Doylestown; brothers, Fred (Jean) Welday of Deltona, FL and Dan Welday of Olympia, WA. Graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Chestnut Hill Cemetery with Rev. Angela Lewis officiating. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to One of a Kind Pet Rescue, 1929 W. Market St., Akron, OH 44313. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 29, 2020