Mary Alice Jones Mary Alice Jones, 84, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 25, 2019. She was born in Monroe County, Ohio on February 16, 1935 to the late Charles Manford and Leota Mae Jones. Mary was a member of the Norton Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Paul Jones, Charles Jones, Ned Jones, Arden Jones, Ruth Johnson, Cecil Jones, and Grace Grossenbacher. Mary leaves behind, her beloved husband, Jack E. Jones; her loving daughter, Teresa Mae (Dawn) Werntz; and many nieces and nephews. Per Mary's wishes, cremation has taken place. Private inurnment will be held at West Union Church of Christ Cemetery in Monroe County. Condolences and memories can be shared with Mary's family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Norton (330) 825-3633
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 1, 2019