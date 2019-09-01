Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bacher Funeral Home
3250 Greenwich Road
Norton, OH 44203
(330) 825-3633
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Alice Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Alice Jones Obituary
Mary Alice Jones Mary Alice Jones, 84, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 25, 2019. She was born in Monroe County, Ohio on February 16, 1935 to the late Charles Manford and Leota Mae Jones. Mary was a member of the Norton Church of Christ. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Paul Jones, Charles Jones, Ned Jones, Arden Jones, Ruth Johnson, Cecil Jones, and Grace Grossenbacher. Mary leaves behind, her beloved husband, Jack E. Jones; her loving daughter, Teresa Mae (Dawn) Werntz; and many nieces and nephews. Per Mary's wishes, cremation has taken place. Private inurnment will be held at West Union Church of Christ Cemetery in Monroe County. Condolences and memories can be shared with Mary's family at the funeral home website. Bacher-Norton (330) 825-3633
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now