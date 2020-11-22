Mary Alice Woodbury (Hansen) Mary Alice Woodbury (Hansen), age 91, was welcomed into heaven on November 18th, 2020. Her life was truly a gift to all who knew and loved her--and knowing her meant loving her. An angel on earth. Born in Toledo, Ohio, Mary Alice worked as an accountant prior to her marriage to Dr. Jefferson Charles Woodbury of Akron, Ohio. The two met on a sightseeing train trip to California and fell in love immediately. They married in Stuttgart, Germany in 1952, where Dr. Woodbury was stationed in the service of his country. They shared a passion for traveling and spent as much time as possible traversing and exploring Europe while they had the opportunity. Upon returning to the U.S. they settled in Akron, where Dr. Woodbury joined his father's (Harry Earnest) medical practice. Mary Alice was a lifeguard and golfer in her youth, and adored flowers and animals of all sorts. She was a member of the Akron Woman's City Club, a constant contributor to charity and active volunteer within her community, delivering Meals on Wheels for 23 years, serving as an election worker and countless other acts of service to her community. She continued her fondness for travel over the years with her family and many friends. A woman of strong faith, she grew up attending Eastminster Presbyterian Church in Toledo and was an active member of the Firestone Presbyterian Church for over 60 years. In her final years, she moved to Westchester, NY to be closer to her daughter Margaret. She, of course, continued to make fast friends in her senior living community. Daughter to Harvey G. Hansen, and Margaret A. Hansen, Mary Alice was preceded in death by her husband Jeff and her eldest son John Woodbury. She is survived by her daughter Margaret, son Paul Woodbury (Colleen), daughter-in-law Tammi, and three grandchildren: Nolan, Justin and Lauren Woodbury. A graveside service will be held November 24th, 2020 at Fort Meigs Cemetery in Perrysburg, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family requests remembrances be made to Shriners Hospital, or the Humane Society International.







