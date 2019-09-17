Home

Mary Alice Yakubik


1929 - 2019
Mary Alice Yakubik (Schillinger) Mary Alice Yakubik (nee: Schillinger), age 89, passed away September 15, 2019 in her hometown of Wadsworth, Ohio. She was born on September 18, 1929 to the late Frederick and Ernestine (nee: Sisler) Schillinger. Preceded in death by her husband, William Yakubik; son, James Yonkich; and sister Peggy Jobes. Mary is survived by her sons, John Yonkich, Joseph, William and Andrew Yakubik; grandchildren, Jacob, Hannah, William, Matthew, Andrew, and Alec Yakubik, Spring Robinson, and Joy Cervanka; brothers, Frederick, Charles, Steven, and Michael Schillinger; and sister, Rosalie Zaratsian. Mary was a devoted wife, mother, and caregiver. She will be missed by all who knew her. May she be blessed and rest in peace and love. Mass of Christian Burial will be held, THURSDAY, September 19, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Sacred Heart Parish, 260 Broad Street, Wadsworth. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 11:00-12:00 pm at the church. Burial will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery, Wadsworth. Arrangements by Cox- McNulty Funeral Home- WADSWORTH (330)-335-3311 www.coxfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 17, 2019
