Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
34 South Cleveland Avenue
Mogadore, OH 44260
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Mary Angelich


1928 - 2019
Mary Angelich, born June 14, 1928, passed away quietly on November 23, 2019 at her home, surrounded by family and friends. She was 91 years old. Family and friends will be received Monday, December 2, 2019 from 12 to 1 p.m., at the Hopkins Lawver MOGADORE Funeral Home, 34 S. Cleveland Avenue (Route 532), Mogadore, Ohio 44260. Funeral service will be held Monday, 1 p.m., immediately following the visitation, with Pastor Richard Myers officiating. Interment at Greenwood Cemetery in Mogadore, Ohio. The family suggests memorials to the Mogadore Fire & Rescue Dept., 135 S. Cleveland Avenue, Mogadore, Ohio 44260; or One of A Kind Pet Rescue, 1929 W. Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44313. (Hopkins Lawver, MOGADORE, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 30, 2019
