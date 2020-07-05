Mary Ann passed away on January 23, 2020 at the age of 99 at Rockynol where she had lived for the past 11 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold H. Allison Sr. and Hannah Mossop Allison; her brother, Dr. Harold H. (Martha) Allison; sister, Zella May Allison; and husband, Roger W. Strassburg, Sr. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Fred) Rankin of Fredericksburg, Virginia; stepson, Roger (Joyce) Strassburg Jr. of Scottsdale, Arizonia; granddaughters, Genevieve Rankin of Charlottesville, Virginia, and Allison (John) Cabaniss of Washington D.C.; grandson, Philip (Alexis) Rankin, U.S. Navy; and great grandchildren, Owen, Sydney and Grace Cabaniss who were her pride and joy. Mary Ann was born at home on July 19, 1920 in Kenmore, Ohio. In 1925 the family moved to Akron where Mary Ann graduated from Harris Grade School and North High School. She graduated with a B.A. degree from Ohio Wesleyan University where she was a member of Gamma Phi Beta sorority and Phi Society Honorary. At the time of her retirement from the BF Goodrich Company where she worked for twenty-four years both at Brecksville and in Akron, she was a Marketing Supervisor in the Engineered Products Division. Mary Ann was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church for over 65 years where she served as a Deacon, Moderator of the Women's Association and Chairperson of the Candle lighters. She was a life member of Witan, a longtime member of the Akron Woman's City Club where she served on the Board of Trustees, a member of the Eastern Star Lodge and a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Mary Ann enjoyed spending time with her family and doing volunteer work. She was an enthusiastic golfer and bridge player. She and her husband traveled extensively overseas and in the United States and Canada. For 17 years, Mary Ann and her husband spent the winters at their home in Sun City Center, Florida. She was an affiliate member of St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, a member of the Golf and Racquet Club, American Association of University Women, Panhellenic, The Academy of Dance and the Ohio Club. She and her husband delivered Meals on Wheels in Florida and in Akron. She did volunteer work at Akron General Medical Center, Children's Home, YWCA, Red Cross and Rockynol. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 11th at 1:00 p.m. at Mt. Peace Cemetery, 183 Aquaduct St., Akron 44303, with Rev. Jonathan Hauerwas officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to Westminster Presbyterian Church or to your favorite charity
