Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Parish
340 N. Main St.
Hudson, OH
View Map
Mary Ann Bunch Obituary
Mary Ann Bunch, 95, passed away November 4, 2019. Born in Akron, Mary Ann had lived in the Akron area all of her life. She was previously a member of Our Lady of Victory Church. Mary Ann enjoyed quilting, gardening, and sewing. She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Bunch and daughter, Bonnie Carter; sister, Elaine; brothers, Roger, Marty, Chick, Kenny and Donald. Mary Ann is survived by her son in law, Dennis Carter of Hudson; grandchildren, Mary, Teresa, and Annie; sisters, Kate and Bernice; and brother, Gene. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave. (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at St. Mary's Parish, 340 N. Main St., Hudson, with Rev. Edward Kordas officiating. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Randolph. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities, 1404 E. 9th St., 8th Floor, Cleveland, OH 44114.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -