|
|
Mary Ann Catherine Repeta Mary Ann Catherine Repeta, age 91, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Mary Ann was born on July 10, 1928 in Cleveland, Ohio. She was working as a bank teller in Cleveland when she met her beloved Leo. They were married in 1950 and soon after began to grow their family and moved to Avon, Ohio in 1956 to raise their children. While Mary Ann was a dedicated homemaker, she also volunteered as a Reading Mother at St. Mary's grade school and was an avid fan attending all of her children's school/sporting events. She began her second career as an interior decorator for Sears where her natural talent for sewing was put to good use. Most important to Mary Ann was caring for and being with her family, whether it be sharing her love of opera, creating delicious meals, going on picnics or driving up and down the eastern coast for family vacations. Love of family poured over into being a doting and proud grandmother/great grandmother. Mary Ann's last ten years were spent at Mulberry Gardens, eight of those years with her cherished husband, where she was tenderly cared for by the compassionate aides and nurses who grew to be an extension of her family. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her father, Martin Burke Sr.; mother, Catherine Burke (Shimansky); brothers James Burke (Helen); Richard Burke (Lenny); Martin Burke Jr.; and adoring husband, Leo Repeta. She is survived by her loving children: Ken Repeta (Beth), Karen Russell (Tim), Kevin Repeta (Carol), Kathy Battaglia (Joe), Kris Sokol (Joe), Kelly Yanda (Charlie) and cherished grandchildren: Stacy (Mike), Nikki (Dan), JoJo (Maddie), Krissy (Josh), Mikey, Matthew, Gregory, Natalie (Tommy), Cruz; great-grandson, Troy, and many loving nieces/grandnieces and nephews/grandnephews. Memorial contributions can be made to Saint Matthew Church. Friends may call at Saint Matthew Church, 2603 Benton Ave. Akron, OH 44312-1630 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral at 11 a.m., Friday, October 4, 2019. There will be a private family interment following at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Seville, OH at 1 p.m. Cremation by Busch Crematory 440-937-6175 www.buschcares.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 2, 2019