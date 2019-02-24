Mary Ann Culver



Mary Ann Culver, 86, of North Canton, who was greatly loved by everyone, especially her family, passed away on Tuesday, February 12, 2019. She was born in Akron, Ohio to the late Joseph and Mary (Salai) Semester.



"Remember Him - before the silver cord is severed, or the golden bowl is broken, or the pitcher is shattered at the spring, or the wheel broken at the well. Then shall the dust return to the earth as it was: and the spirit shall return to God who gave it." (Ecc. 12:6-7)



Mary Ann graduated from Akron South High School and The University of Akron (Theta Upsilon Sorority) with a bachelor's degree in art education. She married Charles Ridgeway Culver Jr. on December 20, 1958. She retired from teaching art for Akron Public schools.



Mary Ann was a devout Christian and longtime member of Harmony Springs Christian Church (formerly High St. Christian Church). She enjoyed reading, playing the piano, painting, listening to music, sewing, doing crafts and spending time with her family.



In addition to her parents; she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, "Ridge"; sister, Charlotte (Edward) Shuber; brother, Joseph Semester; brothers-in-law, Randall Culver and Jere (Elaine) Culver.



Mary Ann is survived by her children, Cheryl (Michael) Bridwell, Mary Beth Flint (Terry Fairfax) and Chuck (Carolyn) Culver; son-in-law, Dave Flint; sister, Dolores (David) Culver; brother, James (Barbara) Semester; sisters-in-law, Nancy Semester, Shirley Culver and Cinda Watson; nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held on March 17th at 12:30 p.m. at Harmony Springs Christian Church, 1940 Town Park Blvd., Uniontown, OH 44685. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harmony Springs Christian Church, P.O. Box 428, Uniontown, OH 44685.



Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements.



