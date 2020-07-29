1/1
Mary Ann Dollison
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Dollison, 73, passed away peacefully after a short illness on July 25, 2020. Mary Ann was born on March 27, 1947 to the late Arthur and Gertrude Gussey. In addition to her parents; Mary Ann was preceded in death by her son, John Gulosh; brothers, John and Ron Gussey. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Donald; daughter, Diana (Terry) Stimson; son, Walter (Sandra) Gulosh; 7 grandchildren and six-great-grandchildren; brother, Joe (Cheryl) Gussey; sisters-in-law, Patty and Netha Gussey. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron where a funeral service will follow immediately at 12 p.m. Social distancing and masks will be required. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Akron. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary Ann's memory to her family to help defray costs. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
30
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 28, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Marti
July 28, 2020
I love you Mom and I’m really sad right now but I know you are not in pain anymore. I will be all right because I will always cherish spending one last night with you and holding your hand so you weren’t alone. You taught me how to do so many things and set examples for me to follow. You always put others first. You will always be in my heart!
Diana Stimson
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved