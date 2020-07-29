Mary Ann Dollison, 73, passed away peacefully after a short illness on July 25, 2020. Mary Ann was born on March 27, 1947 to the late Arthur and Gertrude Gussey. In addition to her parents; Mary Ann was preceded in death by her son, John Gulosh; brothers, John and Ron Gussey. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Donald; daughter, Diana (Terry) Stimson; son, Walter (Sandra) Gulosh; 7 grandchildren and six-great-grandchildren; brother, Joe (Cheryl) Gussey; sisters-in-law, Patty and Netha Gussey. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 30, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron where a funeral service will follow immediately at 12 p.m. Social distancing and masks will be required. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Akron. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mary Ann's memory to her family to help defray costs. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel)