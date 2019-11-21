Home

Mary Ann Easterling Obituary
Mary Ann Easterling, age 77, passed away on November 18, 2019. Mary retired from Summa Health Systems, family medicine, and was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church. Preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Mary Flynn; husband, Wylie; son, Donald; and brothers, Michael and Lawrence; Mary is survived children, Kathy (Dale) Schopper, Lauren Eastering, and Mike (Casey) Easterling; grandchildren, Mary and Jo Schopper, and Noel and Emry Easterling; sisters, Eileen Johnson and Diane Azar. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 2580 Berne Street, Akron, Ohio 44312, Father Michael Williamson presiding. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the funeral mass. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 21, 2019
