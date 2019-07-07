Mary Ann Fear



Mary Ann Fear, 89, went home to be with the Lord on June 26, 2019.



A lifelong resident of Akron, she was born March 31, 1930 to the late John and Emma Stracak. Mary Ann loved flowers and spent many years designing floral arrangements at West Point Market. She was fond of poetry, belonging to several poetry groups and composing a book with her sister, Ruth. Mary Ann was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church for most of her life.



Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Reginald, son, Matthew and four sisters. She is survived by her sister, Ruth Hale; several nephews, nieces and feline family, Gyppie and Rachael. Per her wishes, cremation has taken place. No services will be held.



FEATHERS



I have a little bag of feathers



That I have gathered since I was six or seven



Sometimes I sit and fondle them wondering at their uniqueness



And where they have been before being discarded.



These soft and dainty feathers -



That I have collected since I was six or seven



I don't know why they fascinate me so



They kind of touch my heart



These feathers that I have kept since I was six or seven



I guess one day when God calls me



And tells me it is time to come home



I will pick the prettiest and most cherished feathers



That I have saved since I was six or seven



And fly away to heaven.



Some day we will all pick out our feathers



and fly away to heaven-



and be together again. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 7, 2019