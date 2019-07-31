Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blessed Trinity Church
300 E. Tallmadge Ave.
Akron, OH 44310
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Trinity Catholic Church
300 E. Tallmadge Ave.
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Fitzer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ann Fitzer


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ann Fitzer Obituary
Mary Ann Fitzer

CUYAHOGA FALLS --Mary Ann Fitzer, (Wilmore) 87, passed away peacefully July 26, 2019 after a long illness.

Mary Ann was born in Appalachia, Virginia on January 26, 1932.

Mary Ann is survived by her three sisters: Eva Rowe (Al), Bobbie Wilson, and Jonelle Lemos (Lee); children: Josephine Stanovcak, Frank Mineo (Maureen) and Rose Silberman (Terry); grandchildren: Jennifer, Michael, Lauren, Melinda, and John; great grandchildren: Jonathon, Nela, Amanda, Arianna, Julianna, and Wyatt, along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by infant son, Sammy; parents, Harry and Ruby Wilmore; brother Billy; and husbands, Paul Mineo, Jack Nybell, and William Fitzer.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Southern Care Hospice and the staff of Portage Trail Village Assisted Living, for the loving attentive care they provided Mary Ann and her family. A Memorial Service celebrating Mary Ann's Life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 300 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials can be made to Southern Care Hospice, or Blessed Trinity Food Pantry.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to view this tribute and send condolences to Mary Ann's family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.