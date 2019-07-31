|
|
Mary Ann Fitzer
CUYAHOGA FALLS --Mary Ann Fitzer, (Wilmore) 87, passed away peacefully July 26, 2019 after a long illness.
Mary Ann was born in Appalachia, Virginia on January 26, 1932.
Mary Ann is survived by her three sisters: Eva Rowe (Al), Bobbie Wilson, and Jonelle Lemos (Lee); children: Josephine Stanovcak, Frank Mineo (Maureen) and Rose Silberman (Terry); grandchildren: Jennifer, Michael, Lauren, Melinda, and John; great grandchildren: Jonathon, Nela, Amanda, Arianna, Julianna, and Wyatt, along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by infant son, Sammy; parents, Harry and Ruby Wilmore; brother Billy; and husbands, Paul Mineo, Jack Nybell, and William Fitzer.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Southern Care Hospice and the staff of Portage Trail Village Assisted Living, for the loving attentive care they provided Mary Ann and her family. A Memorial Service celebrating Mary Ann's Life will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 300 E. Tallmadge Ave., Akron. In lieu of other remembrances, memorials can be made to Southern Care Hospice, or Blessed Trinity Food Pantry.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.
Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to view this tribute and send condolences to Mary Ann's family.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 31, 2019