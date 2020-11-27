1/1
Mary Ann Forest
1927 - 2020
Mary Ann Forest, 93, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born on March 16, 1927 in Akron, OH, daughter of the late Joseph and Lena (Manco) Guarnieri. She retired from Sparkle Market in Stow, and she was a member of St. Eugene Catholic Church. Best known for her generosity, she loved more than anything to cook, entertain and feed guests, often asking "Did you eat yet?" due to her Italian roots. She enjoyed drawing, playing cards at Tallmadge Community Center, and was an avid Cleveland Indians and Indy 500 fan. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her loving husband, William Donald Forest and son-in-law, Larry Cunningham. She will be dearly missed by her daughters, Laura Cunningham of Kent and Kathy (David) Phillips of Stow; grandchildren, Matthew (Theresa) Phillips, Alicia (Nathan) Shalashnow, Mark Dumm, and Jesse (Amy) Phillips; great-grandsons, Landen Phillips, Levi Shalashnow, and Quinn Shalashnow; many loving cousins and friends, especially Helen and Bob Lewis, and half brother, Michael Guarnieri The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 29, 2020 in The Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Eugene Catholic Church, 1821 Munroe Falls Ave., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221, Father Pete Colletti officiating. Interment to follow at Oakwood Cemetery. For those that wish, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, https://www.stjude.org/donate/ or 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To share condolences with the family or to view the tribute video, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
NOV
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Eugene Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
November 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home
