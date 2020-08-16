Mary Ann Frye, 83, was called home to be with our Lord on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 after a brief illness. She was greeted in Heaven by her parents, James and Rose (Rinella) Mondello; sons, David A. Frye and Paul James Frye and their father, Carroll "Bud" Frye; siblings Connie McDonald, Philip Mondello, and James Mondello. Mary was born and raised in Springfield Township and attended Springfield High School, where she was a Majorette before graduating with the class of 1955. Mary was a devoted Catholic. She studied Lay Pastoral Ministry, was a Eucharistic Minister and enjoyed attending Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church. Mary retired from the University of Akron after 20 years of service before starting her own business "Mary's Journeys" that she operated for over 10 years. She hosted more than 20 pilgrimages to the Holy Land and to Italy where she was able to share her passion for learning about her faith and her Italian heritage. As a true Italian, she shared her love for good food and family meals with those around her. Many will miss her Italian wedding soup, but thousands knew her as "The Pizzelle Lady" selling her famous Italian pizzelle cookies at the Hartville Flea Market for the last 10 years. As she would always say, "Mangia!". Mary will be missed by many friends and family whom she loved dearly including son, Charlie (Cathy) Frye, daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Frye; grandchildren, Christina (Adam) Ward, Sarah (Jake) Schultz, Michelle (Josh) Huskins, and great-grandchildren Avery, Mason, Max, Sawyer, Caleb, Jayden, Addison and Brooklyn; sister, Rose Young; sister-in law, Beverly Mondello; brother-in-law, Stan McDonald; many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will take place Monday, August 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Nativity of our Lord Jesus Church, 2425 Myersville Rd., Akron. Family and friends are invited to visit at the church from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. To leave a special message with the family please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
