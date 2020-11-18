Mary Ann Hanudel, 68, passed away November 13, 2020. Mary was born October 26, 1952 in Toledo, OH to Robert and Sophia (Czerwinski) Bugaj. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael, and her parents. She is survived by her children Patrick, Dana (Michael) Berger, and Stephen (Alison), as well as her five granddaughters: Cassandra, Cora, and Charlotte Berger; and Penelope and Eleanor Hanudel. Donations can be made in her memory to the ALS Association.







