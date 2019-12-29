|
Sister Mary Ann Houk, H.M., formerly Sr. Beatrix, 89, died December 25, 2019 at Villa Maria Community Center. Originally from Akron, she graduated from Our Lady of the Elms Academy and entered the Sisters of the Humility of Mary Congregation from Annunciation Parish. She was a teacher, principal and elder care volunteer. In the Akron area she served as teacher and principal at Annunciation and at St. Martha, Akron and as a volunteer at St. Martha Manor. The daughter of the late Arvine and Bernice (nee Payne) Houk and sister of the late Nancy Haddad, Agnes Farnbauch, Michael, Joseph and Bill Houk, she is survived by her sister Janet Houk, many nieces and nephews and their families and her sisters in the Humility of Mary Congregation with whom she shared her life for 69 years. Funeral Friday, Jan. 3 at 10:30 AM at Villa Maria Chapel, Villa Maria, PA. Friends may call at Villa Maria Chapel Thursday, Jan. 2, 3:30 - 7pm and Friday, Jan. 3, 9:30 - 10:15 am Prayer service at 7:00 pm Thursday, Jan. 2. Memorial contributions may be made to the Sisters of the Humility of Mary, Development Office, P.O. Box 534, Villa Maria, PA 16155. Arrangements by McCauley Funeral Home - Youngstown
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 29, 2019