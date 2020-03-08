|
|
) Mary Ann (Harris) Jennings was born in Independence, Missouri, where she was active in Girl Scouts and ballet. She graduated from William Chrisman High School in 1958. She attended the University of Kansas, where she was a member of Delta Gamma and earned degrees in Theater and English Education. She had a brief movie career, driving a hot car in the cult classic "Carnival of Souls." After graduation, she married James Thomas "Tom" Jennings, III of Kansas City, Missouri. The couple moved to Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and raised five wonderful children. Mary Ann was a lifelong homemaker, mother, Girl Scout leader, coach of girls' soccer and softball, and an enthusiastic supporter of all her children's activities. She loved every animal her children ever brought home. After many years in Ohio, she and her husband relocated to Lawrence, Kansas. In her later years, she enjoyed traveling throughout the United States in her "apartment on wheels" with her husband, Tom, seeing the sights and visiting family and lifelong friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gladys and Paul Harris. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of fifty-seven years, Tom; her five children, fourteen grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two brothers, and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held in Lawrence, Kansas at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you consider making a donation to the Lawrence Humane Society or the Lawrence Visiting Nurses Association, sent in care of Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home, 601 Indiana St., Lawrence, KS 66044. Condolences may be sent at rumsey-yost.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 8, 2020