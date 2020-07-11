1/1
Mary Ann Lucius
1955 - 2020
Lucius, "Sweet Mary" Mary Ann Hosner Lucius, "Sweet Mary", 65, passed away on July 7, 2020. She was born on June 27, 1955 the daughter of Albert and Lucy Hosner. Mary worked and was co-owner for 45 years along with her brothers, Terry, Stan and Joe, of Hosner Carpet One which was established by her parents in 1965 and two PROSOURCE Wholesale Flooring Stores. She enjoyed time with her children and granddaughter, bowling, karate, was very artistic and enjoyed painting. She was a world traveler and always enjoyed travelling with her husband, Mike. Mary was a woman of faith and was very active in Trinity United Church of Christ. She continued her outreach volunteering at the Quest House and BUILDING FOR AMERICA'S BRAVEST providing housing for catastrophically injured veterans. Mary is a friend of Bill W. Mary will be missed by all who knew her with her loving heart, compassionate soul, her grace and beautiful smile. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lucy. Mary is survived by her loving family, her best friend and loving husband of 14 years, Mike Lucius; children, Jacob Moore, and Leah Moore; granddaughter, Falon Finefrock; father, Albert Hosner; siblings, Sandy Fouts, Stan Hosner, Terry Hosner, Joseph Hosner, and Christine Cummins; mother-in-law, Mary Alice Jones; many beloved nieces, nephews and friends. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to Quest House (Deliverance House 2, 1660 Nave Rd. SE., Massillon, Ohio 44646) and/or Building for America's Bravest (ourbravest.org) in the name of Mary Hosner Lucius. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
