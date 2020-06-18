) Mary Ann Neff, formerly of Akron, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 in Mooresville, North Carolina while at home with her family. Mrs. Neff, a native of Akron, moved to St. Petersburg, Florida in 1984 with her loving husband, Thomas. She lived there for 33 years before moving to Mooresville, and was a member of the St. Therese Parish. A devoted Catholic, Mary Ann spent her years in loving company with her four surviving children, Ann Fox of Mooresville, North Carolina, Kathleen Boyer (Tim) of Akron, Ohio, Susan VanBemmel (Joseph) of St. Petersburg, Florida and Thomas Neff (Marie) of Delaware, Ohio; along with her 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and her sister, Madeline Strauss. Mary Ann had many adventures traveling with her family, going on cruises and having and worked with her son Tom at The Indy 500 race track many times. Her last year with us, she had a wonderful Thanksgiving in Gatlinburg, Tennessee with her entire family. Her last adventure was to attend her grandson's wedding in Austin, Texas. She loved her time with her family and was active in her church. Her last years were spent making many memories. For those wishing to honor her memory, a Funeral Mass will be held at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Akron, at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 20th.