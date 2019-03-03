Home

Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Mary Ann Panchak Obituary
Mary Ann Panchak

Mary Ann Panchak, 84, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019.

Mary Ann was born in Akron on November 28, 1934 to the late John and Katherine Orzes and was a lifelong area resident. She married William Panchak in 1955 and together they raised their four children. She was an amazing cook and a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Mary Ann worked for Ohio Bell and then at Sterling Jewelers in the accounting department, retiring after over 25 years of service. She was a longtime member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents; Mary Ann was preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Panchak and sister, Nancy Klatt. She is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, William; children, Bill (Sue), Debbie Graening, and Frank Panchak; brother, John (Caroline) Orzes; and grandchildren, Jenna Schmeltzer, Matthew, Zachary, and Clayton Graening, Kate (Kenneth) Wong and Bret Panchak.

Family will receive friends TOMORROW, Monday, March 4 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Anthony Funeral Homes, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S Main St. in Akron. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, immediately following the calling hour. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, 1051 Robinson Ave., Barberton, OH 44203.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 3, 2019
