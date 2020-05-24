Mary Ann Prebonick
1930 - 2020
Mary Ann Prebonick, 89, completed her earthly journey and was welcomed into heaven on May 20th, 2020. Mary Ann was born in Ashtabula, Ohio on July 19th, 1930 to Michael and Rose Urich. Many Ann was a devout Catholic who led a life of service and giving to others. Nothing provided her more pleasure than her large family. Mary Ann was preceded in death by both her parents; husband, Steve T.; brother, Nick and infant sister, Rose Marie. She is survived by her brother, Michael; sister, Kathryn; children, Stephen (Peggy) Thomas, Mary (Harry) Davis, Rose (Bob) Sloan, Michael (Kathy), Theresa (Larry) Petit, Margaret Krim, George (Karen) and Joseph (Kim); 21 grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She devoted herself selflessly, finding great joy raising her own children and grandchildren. Nothing was more important to Mary Ann than her Catholic faith and her family. A Private Mass of Christian Burial has taken place at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church with internment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or your favorite Pro-Life organization.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hennessy Funeral Home
552 North Main Street
Akron, OH 44310
(330) 376-3032
1 entry
May 24, 2020
We would like to offer our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Hennessy Family
Hennessy Funeral Home
