(Denholm) Mary Ann Reinsch (Denholm) went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 18th, after a brief battle with covid/pneumonia. Mary Ann was born February 25th, 1944, in Akron and graduated from North High School, Class of 1962. She moved with her family to Durant, Oklahoma, in 1977 and to Texas in 1984, returning to Durant to retire. In 1993 Mary Ann co-founded Christian Women's Fellowship of Durant. Currently it hosts quarterly retreats for ministry to women. For years she and husband Bob were Care Pastors at their church, Victory Life. She was a clerk on the Bryan County Republican Board of Elections and a member of the Bryan County Republicans & Conservatives Club. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Annette Denholm; brother, Joe Denholm Jr. and husband Robert Reinsch. Surviving family members include: brother, Anthony Denholm of Cottonwood, AZ; sister, Carol Fitzgerald of St. Ann, MO; sister, Donna Lillo of Akron, OH; sister, Stephanie Howieson of Forest, VA; daughter, Valerie Smith of Wylie, TX; daughter, Victoria Keffer of Aubrey, TX; daughter, Lori Luschei of San Diego, CA; daughter, Marilyn MacDonald of Chesapeake, VA; son, Frank Reinsch of Durant, OK; son, Dale Reinsch of Helena, MT; along with eighteen grandchildren and twenty-four great-grandchildren.







