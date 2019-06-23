|
Mary Ann
Roberts
Mary Ann Roberts, 90, of Fairlawn passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was born September 22, 1928 in Barberton to the late Edward and Mary (Jamieson) Anderson.
Mrs. Roberts was a proud graduate of Cuyahoga Falls High School. She later acquired an LPN nursing degree working at hospitals in Akron, Ohio and Phoenix, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her sister, Betty Castor; brother, John Anderson; daughter-in-law, Beverly (wife of Dale), and two grandsons, Matthew Kuglics and Ian Norka. Mary Ann is survived by her husband, Marvin H.; children, Dale Roberts, Gary (Kathleen) Roberts, Diane (Joe) Norka, Dean (Julie) Roberts, Mark (Beverly) Roberts, Donna (Les) Kuglics and Karl (Beth Arnold) Roberts. She is also survived by 23 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 272 Broad St., Wadsworth. Interment will be July 1 at 1:15 p.m. at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Village of St. Edward Foundation, Fairlawn, Ohio.
Hilliard-Rospert
(330-334-1501) www. HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 23, 2019