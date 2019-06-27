|
|
|
Mary Ann
Roberts
Mary Ann Roberts, 90, of Fairlawn passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 272 Broad St., Wadsworth. Interment will be July 1 at 1:15 p.m. at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Village of St. Edward Foundation, Fairlawn, Ohio.
Hilliard-Rospert
(330-334-1501) www. HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 27, 2019
