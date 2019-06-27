Home

Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
272 Broad St.
Wadsworth, OH
Interment
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
1:15 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
1928 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Mary Ann Roberts Obituary
Mary Ann

Roberts

Mary Ann Roberts, 90, of Fairlawn passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 272 Broad St., Wadsworth. Interment will be July 1 at 1:15 p.m. at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Village of St. Edward Foundation, Fairlawn, Ohio.

Hilliard-Rospert

(330-334-1501) www. HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 27, 2019
