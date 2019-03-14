Mary Ann



Schumacher



Mary Ann Schumacher was born February 22, 1955 to the late Frank and Ruth Schumacher. For 14 years she fought a courageous battle with breast cancer but on March 12, 2019 she lost the fight.



Upon graduating from high school, she found employment with the phone company as part of their clerical team. She retired after 30 years at the age of 48.



During her life she did a lot of traveling with her family, the most memorable were the years she traveled the world with her niece, before she accepted a job with D&M Subway. They worked with her as she was going thru treatments. She was a member of Grace UCC of Loyal Oak (GLO), and volunteered in the church office.



Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, George and grandmother, Beatrice Hoeferle. She leaves to mourn her passing her loving siblings: brother, Harold (Linda); her twin sister, Ruth Ann; and sister-in-law, Patricia; nieces and nephew, Colleen, Kevin (Holly), Dawn (Randy), Amanda; and 10 great-nieces and nephews that she loved and adored; also a very special friend that was like a second mother to her, Tookie Mullen.



Thank you to Ohio Living Hospice for all their care and compassion.



Calling hours will be Friday, 5 to 8 p.m. at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd. in Fairlawn, where services will be Saturday at 10:30 a.m., with Rev. Kurt Weiser, Dr. Donard Engle and Rev. Richard Schumacher officiating.



Final resting place, Mount Peace Cemetery. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary