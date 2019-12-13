|
|
Beloved wife, mother and great/grandmother, Mary Ann Sharpless, 82, of Willoughby, went peacefully with family by her side on Dec. 7th. Born September 2nd, 1937 in Akron, she comes full circle returning to her childhood home of Cuyahoga Falls. Eloping at 17 and committed to a lifetime of love with her husband (Louie) of 55 years she was an avid gardener, raising her family and flowers alike; nurturing both with tender loving care while providing ample space to bloom and grow. Mary Ann had a great appreciation for music and took great pleasure playing the piano. Similarly as an accomplished artist she parlayed her gifts through drawing and crochet; gifting hand-made teddy bears through her collaboration with Boys Town. Dealing with life's adversities she had the ability to lift others up and demonstrated grace and dignity when facing her own, maintaining 'high hopes' until the end. She is lovingly survived by her daughters, Mary Lynn of Brimfield and Diana (George) of Willoughby Hills; son, Don of Louisville; grandchildren, Danny, Rachel, Jason, Anthony, Leah and Garrett; and great-grandson, Hayden. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lou; her mother and father; brother, Bob, grandson, Mike Cox, and granddaughter Emma Lynn. Calling hours will be Sunday, Dec. 15th from 1-3 p.m. at the Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home, 1930 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls as we come together to remember her kind-hearted warmth and generous spirit. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Boys Town. To view tribute video, send condolences or sign the guest book visit www.cliffordshoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 13, 2019