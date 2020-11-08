Mary Ann Backderf passed away from COVID-19 on Oct. 29, 2020. She was 91. She was born in Akron, the youngest of five children of Sam and Mary Hamilton. The family struggled through the Depression, moving often, until they settled in house on Fess Ave. She grew into a pretty and outgoing young woman. Her high school friends called her "Annie," but to everyone else, she was "Mary Anne." Her four brothers all went off to war, leaving "Sis" as the only child in the Hamilton house. She was extroverted and kind, like her father, stubborn and protective of her family, like her mother. She attended Lincoln School and South High, where she majored in secretarial arts. When she was a senior in 1948, she met Richard Backderf, a tall, thin chemistry major at Akron U. They soon became an inseparable couple and married in 1951. After Richard earned his Master's and PhD at Ohio State University, the couple returned to the Rubber City, where Richard worked as a research chemist with BF Goodrich. When they decided to start a family, Richard convinced a reluctant Mary Anne to leave Akron for small-town Richfield, where they would reside for the next 56 years. Mary Anne concentrated on being a mom and housewife. She volunteered in many civic organizations and at the schools her sons attended. She loved gardening, and could often be found in her flower beds, wearing her trademark floppy sun hat. She enjoyed playing cards with friends, browsing at antique shows, and long country drives. She always had a trashy romance novel tucked in her purse. She knew Akron like the back of her hand, every street and shortcut. In retirement, she and Richard traveled around the country and spent weekends at the family cottage on the Portage Lakes. Richard and Mary Anne were married for 60 years, until he died in 2011. She eventually moved to Akron, first to a condo and then to assisted living. She leaves her two boys, Eric and John (Sheryl Harris), and her grandchildren, Chloe and Max. She'll be greatly missed. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com