HARTVILLE -- Mary B. Lilly, 58, passed away October 10, 2019. Born in Cuyahoga Falls, she was a resident of Hartville. Mary had been employed with Summit Plastic as a receptionist. She enjoyed making crafts and art. Preceded in death by her parents, Douglass and Ruth (Warner) Miller, Mary is survived by husband, John Lilly; brother, Greg (Carla) Miller; sisters, Madeline Wallis, Marcia (Joe) Infante and Melanie Matweyou. She also leaves ten beloved nieces and nephews, as well as many great nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either the , https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html or the Humane Society of Summit County, https://www.summithumane.org/Donate?ref=homeaction. (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 19, 2019