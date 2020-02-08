Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peter of the Fields Catholic Church
3487 Old Forge Road
Rootstown, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Peter of the Fields Catholic Church
3487 Old Forge Road
Rootstown, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Begue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary "Rose" Begue

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary "Rose" Begue Obituary
Mary "Rose" Begue, age 99, passed away on February 6, 2020. A life resident of Randolph, Rose was self-employed and owned and operated Hillside Gardens for over 20 years. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, playing Euchre and reading. Preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Begue; grandson, David Begue; great-grandson, Easton Smith; son-in-law, Michael Smith; and brother, Clarence Guthier, Rose is survived by her sons, Mike, Larry (Peggy) and Bob; daughters, Martha (Skip), Kathy (Alan) and Debbie; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, February 10, 2020, 11 a.m. at St. Peter of the Fields Catholic Church, 3487 Old Forge Road, Rootstown, OH 44272 with Father Thomas Acker, S.J. presiding. Friends and family will be received at the church on Monday, prior to the Mass, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Randolph. The family suggests memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2643 Waterloo Road, Mogadore, OH 44260. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -