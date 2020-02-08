|
Mary "Rose" Begue, age 99, passed away on February 6, 2020. A life resident of Randolph, Rose was self-employed and owned and operated Hillside Gardens for over 20 years. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, playing Euchre and reading. Preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Begue; grandson, David Begue; great-grandson, Easton Smith; son-in-law, Michael Smith; and brother, Clarence Guthier, Rose is survived by her sons, Mike, Larry (Peggy) and Bob; daughters, Martha (Skip), Kathy (Alan) and Debbie; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, February 10, 2020, 11 a.m. at St. Peter of the Fields Catholic Church, 3487 Old Forge Road, Rootstown, OH 44272 with Father Thomas Acker, S.J. presiding. Friends and family will be received at the church on Monday, prior to the Mass, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Randolph. The family suggests memorials to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2643 Waterloo Road, Mogadore, OH 44260. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 8, 2020