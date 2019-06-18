|
Mary Belle Antognoli
Mary Belle Antognoli, 90, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at Sunrise Senior Living Care Center of Cuyahoga Falls.
She was born in Andrews, North Carolina and was the owner/operator of Jerry's Night Out Bar in Cuyahoga Falls working alongside of her former spouse, Jerome. She also attended St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cuyahoga Falls.
Mrs. Antognoli was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Ica (Little) Powell; great-grandson, Kenny Antognoli; brother, William Powell and former spouse, Jerome Antognoli. She is survived by her son, Jerome Brando Antognoli; sisters, Dottie Fumie and Shirley Slider; grandson, Dean (Patty) Antognoli; great-grandchildren, Russ and Jenna Antognoli; and great-great-grandson, Santino Antognoli.
Graveside service and interment will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Northlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel, 4724 State Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44223. Donations in her memory may be made to One of a Kind Pets, 1700 W. Exchange St., Akron, Ohio 44313.
(McGowan-Reid & Santos Chapel, Cuyahoga Falls)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on June 18, 2019