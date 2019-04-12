Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Mary Beth Pitz Obituary
Mary Beth Pitz

Mary Beth Pitz born in Barberton, Ohio June 30, 1971. Passed away April 10, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Shirley Pitz. Mary Beth is survived by her husband of 14 years, Justin Ritter; children, Jacob (Kari) Pitz, Ryan Ritter, Caileigh Ritter; father, Robert

(Patti) Pitz; sister, Amy Pitz; brother, Matthew (Tammi) Pitz; and other family and friends.

Visitation Sunday, April 14 from 1 - 2 p.m. at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron. Memorial service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hospice of Visiting Nurse, 3358 Ridgewood Rd., Akron, OH 44333.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 12, 2019
